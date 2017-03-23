Nature-friendly things to do in Fort Worth

▪ The Friends of the O.S. Gray Natural Area’s Chalk the Walk art event will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at 2021 W. Abram St., Arlington. Award ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, picnic lunch and vote on the chalk art. For more information, e-mail friends@friendsofosgray.org.
▪ Let master naturalist Charley Amos of Wild Birds Unlimited show you the best plants, flowers and landscaping for attracting native wildlife to your yard during a free adult workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Science Center in Arlington. The activity is best for attendees age 12 and older. Free nature walks are held the second Saturday of every month. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn how to plant a shade garden rich in color during a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Marshall Grain Co.’s “March Madness” festival, featuring free gardening and pet-care classes, will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Also offered: live music, pet adoptions, craft beer and free hot dogs. 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ A volunteer and intern orientation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a nature hike at 10 a.m. Saturday that’s free with admission ($2-$5) and a class on building bee sanctuaries at 1 p.m. Sunday. Participants can build a mason nest box to take home. The Sunday class is $15 ($10 for members) and registration is required.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
