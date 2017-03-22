The ultimate Heloise hint: Do what’s important — the housework can wait

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram Pause

3:06 Rangers' Andrew Cashner pitches in minor-league game

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs

1:37 Will Trump’s budget slash funding for Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County?