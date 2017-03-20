Here’s one bronzer that won’t leave you looking like a Cheeto

Spring is here, and with its arrival comes a new crop of products to keep your complexion glowing all season long, including No7’s Match Made Bronzer ($12.99, Target).
Part of the UK-based brand’s Match Made collection, the bronzer was created with the use of color science expertise and skin-tone analysis to produce three beautiful shades that complement a variety of skin tones.
Each bronzer has a matte finish and is formulated with a blend of powders and emollients to create a natural, warm glow.
First impression
Housed in a sleek metallic compact, No7’s Match Made Bronzer is a finely-milled powder that comes in three different (though very similar) shades: golden sand, maple and caramel. Each of the three shades is designed to complement a variety of skin tones.
To find which shade is your perfect match, No7 offers its Match Made Service (an analysis of your skin tone) at select Walgreens locations and through the brand’s new Match Made Skin Analysis app. Using the app, I determined that my ideal shade was caramel.
The bronzer, which I applied using the contour brush from the MODA Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit I reviewed a few weeks ago, is incredibly soft and silky. Using the product to sculpt my face, I found that the powder blends effortlessly into the skin without being cakey and creates a nice sunkissed effect along the hollows of the cheekbones.
Unlike some bronzers, which can be too shiny or too intense, the No7 bronzer has a more natural look, thanks to its matte finish. It doesn’t seem to fade as quickly throughout the day either.
Fab or flub?
Fab! Whether you love to go crazy with contouring or just want a way to add some subtle warmth to your face, No7’s Match Made Bronzer is a great addition to any makeup bag.
Suitable for most skin tones, the foolproof product is extremely easy to use and delivers on its promise of creating a natural, beautiful glow. The bronzer, which works best when applied to the cheeks and along the bridge of the nose, gives just the right amount of color without leaving you looking like you’ve gone overboard.
For anyone who has ever wanted to try the iconic (and much more expensive) NARS Laguna bronzer, I highly suggest getting your hands on one of No7’s Match Made Bronzers.
While the formulas of the two products are very similar, the price tags, thankfully, are not.
