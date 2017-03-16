Apps will have your smartphone bursting with color

If things are a little drab out the window, you can get a preview of spring colors by playing the following colorful apps.
Apple apps
Pigment — Coloring Book for Adults (Free)* This is a coloring application that allows you to use your finger as a pencil, brush or marker. (Mobilewalla Score: 99/100)
Colorfy: Coloring Book for Adults — Free (Free)* This virtual coloring book includes florals, cats, dogs, mandalas and famous paintings for you to color. (Score: 96/100)
Recolor — Coloring Book for Adults (Free and Premium)* Recolor adds new coloring pages every day, expanding its catalog of more than 1,000 images for you to decorate. (Score: 95/100)
Block! (Free)* In this game, you move colorful shapes around a puzzle board, manipulating the shapes until they fit together and fill the whole space. (Score: 94/100)
Color Lab — Photo Splash Effects & Recolor Fx Filt (Free) This photo-editing app includes effects that allow you to add or remove color from your photos. (Score: 93/100)
Android apps
I Love Hue (Free)* This is a color-sorting game that puts the emphasis on the player relaxing while enjoying the game’s soft palettes and calming music. (Mobilewalla Score: 98/100)
Blendoku (Free)* In Blendoku, you arrange blocks of color, ordering them by their place in the color spectrum, including sorting shades and hues. (Score: 95/100)
Coloring Book 2017 (Free) With new drawings added recently, this app has a fresh selection of nature-focused illustrations that you can color. (Score: 94/100)
Color Switch (Free)* A colored ball rolls down a course with changing colors in this game. Match the ball with the correctly colored course to keep leveling up. (Score: 93/100)
Color Tunnel (Free) To play, you avoid obstacles in an endless rainbow-colored tunnel by rotating your device left or right. (Score: 87/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
