Former fashion editor turns well-trained eye toward retail

Jenny B. Davis needs no introduction to Fort Worth fashionistas.
She edited, wrote and styled for “Indulge,” the Star-Telegram’s monthly luxury magazine, for eight years before venturing out on her own to re-imagine and re-open Byrd + Bleecker boutique last month.
“After almost a decade of creating different looks for photo shoots, I felt ready to concentrate on my own personal aesthetic,” Davis says. “I also felt the time was right to move into retail. The Fort Worth economy is booming, the city is growing, and I am seeing more and more Fort Worth women responding to visionary designers and a more elevated category of clothing.”
Davis restyled the longtime stationery store and added accessories to its existing business of invitation design. But not just any accessories. She sells only bags, jewelry and other items that are either artisan-designed or handcrafted.
Clutch bags made from Lego bricks, for example, are crafted by a violinist in Poland. A designer in London is responsible for latex and patent leather mini-monster backpacks that come with comic books written by the designer.
“I’ve sourced my merchandise from all over the world — from friends I’ve met through my decade of attending New York Fashion Week, from Instagram and even from reading magazines,” she says. “As it turns out, the shop features a lineup of all women designers — all with a strong, confident aesthetic.”
The invitations arm of the business is also moving in a new direction, focusing on pieces for special events such as weddings, bar mitzvahs and parties.
“I love working with artists and artisans, and my goal is to incorporate commissioned works into invitation design,” she says. “I am already working with a creative bride who is getting married on Maui, and we’re working with Riley Holloway, who’s shown at Fort Works Art, on a watercolor painting of island sunset. Not only will she have a one-of-a-kind invitation, but she and her husband will have a meaningful piece of art from an up-and-coming young artist.
“I am also excited to be working with Missing Q Press in Dallas, which uses vintage machines for letterpress and engraving, along with several talented graphic designers.”
The renovated interior of the store, inspired by Dover Street Market in London and designer shops in Stockholm, was a collaboration with Fort Worth designer Brad Alford. (Don’t miss the brilliant hanging display for the vintage leather jackets, which was his creation.)
The creative reinvention includes a logo designed by a tattoo artist in Montreal, and a bathroom that is an homage to ’90s rap and hip-hop.
“This month, I’m traveling to Dubai to source more amazing pieces,” she says.
Byrd + Bleecker is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Monday and weekends by appointment only. 2070 Kenley St., Fort Worth, 817-989-1500, www.byrdshop.com; Instagram: @byrdshop.
