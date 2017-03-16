Nature-friendly places to go in DFW for the week beginning March 18

▪ Join a free storytime for kids at 11 a.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Science Center in Arlington. RSVP to 817-860-6752. Free nature walks are held the second Saturdays of every month. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn how to grow berries and veggies in small spaces and containers during a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a class on spring’s “Backyard Babies,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday. You’ll learn whether young animals have really been abandoned and need rescuing, among other things. Learn about fish in the West Fork of the Trinity at 2 p.m. Sunday. Each activity is $5 plus admission ($2-$5).
The refuge’s monthly Canoefest will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday. It’s first come, first served. All equipment, including life jackets, will be provided. It’s $5 plus admission, free for members.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, bring a flashlight and join a naturalist on an “after hours” activity featuring the refuge’s resident frogs. Registration is required; it’s $10 plus admission. Meet at the Hardwicke Interpretive Center.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Which bats call DFW home? Find out when Rachel Richter, an urban wildlife biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife, discusses bat biology at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Room at the West Arlington Police Station, 2060 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. The lecture is sponsored by the Friends of Southwest Nature Preserve. For more information, visit www.swnp.org.
▪ Steve Chaney of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will talk about garden bed preparation and soil improvements at the meeting of the Arlington Organic Garden Club, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington. For more information, contact Bob Ressl at 817-707-6678.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar ...
▪ For Marshall Grain Co.’s “March Madness” festival, featuring free gardening and pet-care classes, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25. Also offered: live music, pet adoptions, craft beer and free hot dogs. 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ For the Friends of the O.S. Gray Natural Area’s Chalk the Walk art event, 8 a.m.-noon March 25 at 2021 W. Abram St., Arlington. Award ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, picnic lunch and vote on the chalk art. For more information, e-mail friends@friendsofosgray.org.
▪ For a volunteer and intern orientation at 1 p.m. March 25 at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
