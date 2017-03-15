For fresh new looks, follow the wallpaper trail

2:14 St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes from Greenville Pause

5:05 Colleyville actor Arthur Redcloud has a memorable role in the Oscar-nominated ‘The Revenant’

0:50 Sampling Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

3:12 Three-run sixth sends Northwest past Boswell

2:49 Texas BBQ gets its closeup on SXSW big screen

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:43 2 killed in head-on crash in Kaufman County

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

0:34 2-year-old reported missing found in pond