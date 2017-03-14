MAC Cosmetics coming to Ulta Beauty in early May

Snagging your favorite MAC Cosmetics products is about to get a lot easier. Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the United States, recently announced that they will begin carrying the popular prestige cosmetic brand in-store and online this spring. Customers will be able to shop an edited lineup of approximately 600 MAC products, which will include items for the eyes, face and lips.
Owned by the Estee Lauder Companies, MAC Cosmetics has until now only been available online, at major department stores and in select brick-and-mortar locations. MAC Cosmetics will be available for purchase on ulta.com on May 7 and will then slowly start rolling out to Ulta Beauty store locations on June 4.
