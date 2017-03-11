The stars come out for SXSW’s opening night

2:29 Shooting at bar in Arlington leaves two injured Pause

0:29 East Texas hunters find 8-legged pig

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

0:46 Kwinton Gray Project at Drugstore Cowboy in Dallas

4:11 Woman struck and killed on I-30 in Fort Worth

1:41 Woman's body found in Trinity River with gunshot wounds, Dallas police say

0:56 Tokyo Joe's at Champions Park in Arlington

1:01 Jeff Banister not concerned after Hamels, Martinez struggle

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side