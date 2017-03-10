Will a Shiseido cult favorite curl up — or die?

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth Pause

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber