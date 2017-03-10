Flex your brain power with these fun apps

Dive into these addictive brain-teasing games, and your family and friends may need to solve the puzzle of your extended absences and sleep-deprived state.
Apple apps
Roofbot: Puzzler On The Roof ($2.99)* In Roofbot, you guide a robot that must find and deposit energy balls in slots on a rooftop grid while avoiding being stuck up there. (Mobilewalla score: 98/100)
My Little Pony: Puzzle Party (Free)* This match game is appropriate for kids, and features the “My Little Pony” characters in all their colorful, whimsical glory. (Score: 98/100)
Ruzzle Adventure (Free)* In Ruzzle Adventure, you escape from dangers in the interactive world you explore using your vocabulary and spelling skills. (Score: 96/100)
DEVICE 6 ($3.99) This unique mystery puzzler is driven by the story of a woman stranded on a remote island with no idea how she arrived there. (Score: 95/100)
Monument Valley ($3.99)* Monument Valley features beautiful, mind-bending graphics and the tale of a girl who needs your help to navigate a strange world. (Score: 94/100)
Android apps
Flow Free: Hexes (Free)* In Flow Free: Hexes, you connect dots between two points on a game board. It’s tricky because connected lines can block other lines. (Mobilewalla score: 95/100)
Block Puzzle Legend Mania (Free)* This easy-to-learn puzzle involves arranging shapes on a game board to clear rows. The game ends if you allow the board to fill. (Score: 93/100)
Sudoku (Free)* Sudoku puzzles are solved with very simple, single-digit addition; however, it may take days to figure out how to organize the winning equations. (Score: 91/100)
Candy Blast Legend (Free) This super-sweet match-three game features a princess guide and hundreds of levels of puzzle games. (Score: 89/100)
TETRIS (Free)* This classic arcade game requires you to rapidly exercise your ability to move objects in space and understand spatial relationships. (Score: 83/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
Comments