Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning March 11

▪ Expert birders Jan LaPine and Donna Berry will talk about “The Bluebirds of Bob Jones” and “Backyard Bird Feeding,” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The talks are $5 per person, free for members.
Bring the family and join the Tarrant County master gardeners as they tend the nature center’s gardens, including the bluebonnet patch, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday.
At 9 a.m. each Saturday, Jason Tamblyn leads a trail running class at the preserve. There’s an annual $10 trail running club fee to join.
The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Learn about backyard composting at a city of Arlington class at 9 a.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington. Participants will receive a free composting guide and learn proper pile-building and composting basics.
At 2 p.m., join a free guided walk on the trails of River Legacy Parks. RSVP to 817-860-6752. Nature walks are held the second Saturdays of every month. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn the basics of designing container gardens and flower beds with color at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a prairie grasses class, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. A “Walk in the Woods” begins at 1 p.m. Sunday. Each activity is $5 plus admission ($2-$5).
A full-moon paddle on the West Fork of the Trinity River begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. All equipment, including life jackets, will be provided. It’s $20, $15 members, and registration is required.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Kevin Fuess will talk about water gardening at 7 p.m. Thursday at the meeting of the North Texas Daylily Society in the Camellia Room of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3200 Botanic Garden Blvd. For more information, contact Susan Austin, 817-925-5052.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
