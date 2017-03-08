Time to give your lawn mower its spring checkup

Dear Readers: Spring is almost here, and in many parts of the country it’s time to think “lawn.” That means it’s time to check your lawn mower (if you have one) to be sure it’s ready to cut grass. When the mower was stowed for the winter, it should have been cleaned and the gasoline drained. However, here are a few hints if you didn’t:
▪ Look underneath. Caked and gunked with grass? Scrape off what you can, then clean with a brush.
▪ Check the air filter. It’s probably dirty and clogged. Replace it -- it’s usually cheap!
▪ Dull blades mean a dull mowing job! Unless you are the handy type and can sharpen the blades yourself, let a pro do it.
▪ A good lawn mower (and they are NOT cheap!) can last a decade or longer with good maintenance. Yes, there are a zillion choices — push, electric and high-end, big riding mowers. Just remember, the more you spend, the longer you want it to last!
Heloise
Dear Heloise: Our guest bedroom smells a little stale. I vacuum often and try to open the windows once in a while, but it just does not smell, well, fresh.
No Name, Jacksonville, Fla.
Dear No Name: Don’t worry, Heloise help is here! Generally, a room that is not used often can get that stale aroma from lack of air circulation. If you have carpeting in there, use my secret (not anymore!) trick: Mix about a cup of baking soda with a dash of cinnamon, sprinkle on the carpet and let sit an hour or overnight. Vacuum up using slow and overlapping passes.
Do keep the door open, if you can, and yes, fresh air is good. However, if you live in a humid area like Jacksonville, then the “fresh air” is bringing in moisture, too. If there is a ceiling fan, turn it on a few times a week to move the air around.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: When my nephew visits, I give him a set of blue towels, and he knows which ones are his.
Uncle Bill, Fort Worth
Dear Heloise: My husband and I are interviewing new baby sitters for our two young children. Here are a couple of questions I’ve asked in the past:
▪ Tell me your experience, and how many children and what ages did you baby-sit?
▪ Have you taken a baby-sitting course and a CPR class?
▪ Have you ever had an emergency, and how did you handle it?
▪ Please give me the names and contact information of three people I can check with.
Nally Rae, Bentonville, Ark.
