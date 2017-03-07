Opinion: It’s too easy to lay blame for rise of hatred at Trump’s feet

3:25 Van Cliburn, a legendary life remembered Pause

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1