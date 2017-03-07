‘La La Land’ concert tour coming to North Texas

The Los Angeles-set film musical “La La Land” starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone may have lost the Best Picture Oscar to “Moonlight,” but it’s getting one thing that the low-budget coming-of-age drama can’t claim: a global concert tour with a North Texas stop.
La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration, featuring a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz band performing along to the film and the actors’ original vocal recordings, is hitting the road. The first date, appropriately enough, is at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 26 and 27. The film’s Oscar-winning composer, Justin Hurwitz, will be conducting the orchestra.
Then the whole shebang hits the road with performances set with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center on Sept. 1 and 2. Tickets are $51-$167.
Other cities getting stops include San Antonio, Atlanta, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver and Washington, D.C. International dates are also being set for Canada, Mexico, Turkey, the U.K. and continental Europe.
“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making ‘La La Land’ was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” director Damien Chazelle said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer.”
For more information, go to mydso.com.
