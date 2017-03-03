Skin-care brand Yes To offers a cleaner take on micellar water

The start of spring might still be two weeks away, but beauty brands have already begun releasing new products for spring. New from the popular drugstore brand Yes To is a trio of micellar waters that offer an unfussy way to remove your makeup at the end of the day.
Available at Ulta, the Yes To Micellar Cleansing Waters ($8.99 each) are designed as an all-in-one product that can cleanse, tone and moisturize skin without the need for water. Each of the micellar waters, which are Leaping Bunny certified, aka cruelty-free, are formulated to draw out impurities while improving the overall quality of your skin.
First impression
Available in coconut (ultra-hydrating), cucumber (calming) and cotton (comforting), Yes To’s micellar waters are made with 95 percent natural ingredients and are free of harmful chemicals like parabens and silicones. While the coconut version is suitable for all skin types, the cucumber and cotton versions are specifically formulated for individuals with sensitive skin.
Unlike traditional micellar cleansing waters that have to be poured onto cotton pads, Yes To’s micellar waters are different in that they come in a pump-style bottle that makes distributing the product less messy. To prevent possible leakage, the pump is designed to be locked and unlocked with a twist and features a protective cap that snaps shut.
To use the micellar cleansing waters, I took a similar approach to how I use the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water. Soaking two round cotton pads with product, I held them directly over my eyes for 30 seconds to see how much of my eye makeup the pads could soak up. Next, I took the cotton pads and began gently swiping them over my face to remove the rest of my makeup.
Despite not mentioning the ability to remove waterproof cosmetics, Yes To’s micellar waters did an impressive job of taking off my long-wear eyeliner and mascara. The micellar waters, which have no smell or color, feel very soothing on the skin and leave behind a more hydrated complexion when you are finished.
Fab or flub!
Fab! Offering an easy and fast way to cleanse your face of impurities, the Yes To Micellar Cleansing Waters are worth checking out on your next visit to Ulta. The budget-friendly products make removing makeup less tedious than traditional cleansers and leave skin looking and feeling more refreshed. While other micellar waters can be messy and cause you to waste product, Yes To’s products are fuss-free thanks to a pump-style bottle that is designed not to leak.
Compared to the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water (another product I am a big fan of), I give the Yes To Micellar Cleansing Waters the slight edge. Not only does the formula not sting my eyes if it creeps into them when I’m wiping around the eye area, but I found it also did a better job than the Garnier micellar water of removing my waterproof eye makeup completely.
