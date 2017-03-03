Skin-care brand Yes To offers a cleaner take on micellar water

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram Pause

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

0:59 Rangers Tyson Ross throws 21 pitches off the half-mound for the first time

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch