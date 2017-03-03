Smartphone games as fun as a barrel full of monkeys

It’s time to engage in some traditional and nontraditional monkey business: chase bananas, become an avenging pirate monkey or use your army of monkeys to defeat your foes.
Apple apps
Spider Monkey - Addictive Physics Based Game (Free) Spider Monkey is a physics-based platformer that has you jumping through jungles at high speeds. (Mobilewalla score: 94/100)
Tiki Monkeys (Free)* In Tiki Monkeys, you play a pirate chasing down monkeys that have stolen your treasure. Chase and defeat, taking care to avoid coconut attacks.(Score: 93/100)
Powder Monkeys (Free) After an ice age, only monkeys and bugs survive to fight for the dominance of the planet. Play a pirate monkey and save the world from bugs. (Score: 93/100)
Battle Monkeys (Free)* Battle Monkeys is a multiplayer action game that features combat between monkey armies. (Score: 92/100)
Monkey Preschool Lunchbox ($1.99)* Preschoolers enjoy learning with this app full of games featuring basic, age-appropriate math and language skills. (Score: 80/100)
Android apps
Monkey Wallpaper (Free) Monkeys Wallpaper will decorate your screen with your choice of hundreds of images of cute monkeys. (Mobilewalla score: 94/100)
Bloons TD Battles (Free)* This tower-defense game is designed for multiplayer combat; compete with other players to defend your stronghold and attack their towers. (Score: 92/100)
Banana Kong (Free)* This endless runner features an ape running through a jungle to escape an avalanche of bananas. Animal friends help him succeed. (Score: 91/100)
Talking Monkey (Free) Talking Monkey features an animated female infant monkey that repeats what children say to her and gently interacts with them. (Score: 91/100)
Benji Bananas (Free)* Benji Bananas swings through jungle locales, including temple ruins and waterfalls, in an endless pursuit of his favorite yellow fruit. (Score: 89/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
