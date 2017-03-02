Fresh, new TV shows for springtime

Let’s take a trip around the TV landscape in search of the most promising new shows of spring.
“Making History”: This goofy sitcom opens by sending two unlikely time travelers to the American Revolution. When they tamper with the past (one starts dating Paul Revere’s daughter!), they’ll have to scramble to fix the present. Premieres at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox (KDFW/Channel 4).
“Time After Time”: If the title and premise seem familiar, perhaps you saw the 1979 film starring Malcolm McDowell. After Jack the Ripper escapes Victorian London in a time machine that H.G. Wells invented, Wells pursues him to our time. Premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC (WFAA/Channel 8).
“The Arrangement”: A scripted drama about love, lies and Hollywood culture. The biggest film star in the world (Josh Henderson, formerly of “Dallas”) and an unknown actress meet and have instant chemistry. She’s offered $10 million to enter into a contract marriage. Premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on E!
“Trial & Error”: This dark comedy is a parody of true-crime documentaries. A novice attorney (Nicholas D’Agosto) handles his first murder case in a nutty Southern town. John Lithgow, the client, has a knack for making himself look guilty. 8 p.m. Tuesday, beginning March 14, on NBC (KXAS/Channel 5).
“Snatch”: This comedic crime drama is based on the 2000 British film starring Brad Pitt. A group of young London street hustlers stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and suddenly are thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. Available for streaming March 16 on Crackle.
“Marvel’s Iron Fist”: TV’s newest Marvel superhero series stars Finn Jones stars as billionaire Danny Rand. He’ll fight crime and corruption in New York with his mastery of kung fu and his ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist. Available for streaming March 17 on Netflix.
“Shots Fired”: After an African-American sheriff’s deputy kills an unarmed white college student, racial tensions begin to boil over in a small North Carolina town. The drama’s ensemble cast includes Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss and Steven Moyer. 7 p.m. Wednesday, beginning March 22, on Fox.
“Rebel”: This drama, directed by John Singleton (of “Boyz n the Hood” fame), follows a police officer (Danielle Mone Truitt) who leaves the force after an intense Internal Affairs investigation: She shot her partner to stop him from gunning down her brother. 8 p.m. Tuesday, beginning March 28, on BET.
“Imaginary Mary”: Jenna Elfman stars in this comedy about an independent career woman who falls for a divorced father with three kids. An unusual complication: Her imaginary friend from childhood (Rachel Dratch) reappears in her life. Premieres March 29, then moves to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.
“Nobodies”: Three entertainment industry “nobodies” have a feature film script they believe will be their big break; if only they can cajole one of their famous showbiz friends into starring in it. Behind the scenes, Melissa McCarthy is one of the producers. 9 p.m. Wednesday, beginning March 29, on TV Land.
“The Kennedys: After Camelot”: Katie Holmes stars as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry plays Ted Kennedy in this two-part miniseries about life as members of the politically powerful Kennedy family from 1968 to the present. 8 p.m. Sunday, beginning April 2, on Reelz.
“Brockmire”: Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet star in this comedy about a famous Major League Baseball announcer who had a meltdown on the air. Now he’s trying to start over, calling minor league games in a small American rust-belt community. 9 p.m. Wednesday, beginning April 5, on IFC.
“The Son”: Pierce Brosnan stars as Eli McCullough, the cutthroat patriarch of a Texas ranching-and-oil dynasty, in a multi-generational epic drama that’s based on Phillip Meyer’s bestselling/Pulitzer Prize-nominated novel. 8 p.m. Saturdays, beginning April 8, on AMC and SundanceTV.
“Class”: In this “Doctor Who” companion show, four London high school students find that exams, dating and peer pressure aren’t the only issues they’ll face. Walls of space and time are wearing thin — and something on the other side is pressing hard. 9 p.m. Saturday, beginning April 15, on BBC America.
“The White Princess”: This period-piece drama, a follow-up to 2013’s “The White Queen,” is set in 15th-century England, the time when power is shifting from Richard III to soon-to-be King Henry VII. It’s told through the eyes of the women in their lives. 7 p.m. Sunday, beginning April 16, on Starz.
“Guerilla”: John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Idris Elba (“Luther”) are producers of this British series about social activism, a political prisoner and a radical underground cell in 1970s London. 8 p.m. Sunday, beginning April 16, on Showtime.
“Famous in Love”: Bella Thorne plays an ordinary college student who achieves sudden fame after landing the lead role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Now, while navigating her star-studded life, she tries to uncover the truth about a missing pop star. 8 p.m. Tuesday, beginning April 18, on Freeform.
“Genius”: Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein and Emily Watson is his wife, Elsa, in this drama about the legendary man of science. This show comes from the producing team of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard (who directs the premiere). 8 p.m. Tuesday, beginning April 25, on National Geographic Channel.
“Great News”: Briga Heelan stars as a smart but neurotic TV news producer in this “30 Rock”-ish sitcom, which happens to have Tina Fey as a producer. The ensemble cast includes “SCTV” alum Andrea Martin, John Michael Higgins and, seriously, Nicole Richie. 8 p.m. Tuesday, beginning April 25, on NBC.
“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski star in a TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling 1985 novel, a dystopian thriller about a totalitarian theocracy that has taken away women’s rights. Available for streaming April 26 on Hulu.
“American Gods”: This fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 bestseller, is set in a version of America in which gods and mythical creatures exist and have begun a power struggle. Stars include Ian McShane, Emily Browning and Pablo Schreiber. 8 p.m. Sunday, beginning April 30, on Starz.
