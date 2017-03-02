‘Feud’ leads off the spring TV season with a bang

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth Pause

0:50 Sampling Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

1:51 Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

1:05 Sampling Buc-ee's beef jerky

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:42 Police chase ends in Haltom City after Grand Prairie inmate steals police car

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience