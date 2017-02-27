These apps let you live the pirate life

If sailing the seven seas, fighting dirty, and hoarding gems and treasure are your idea of a good time, the following apps will help you revel in your pirate fantasies.
Apple apps
Pirate Legends TD (Free)* — Pirate Legends TD is a tower-defense game set on a pirate ship. As captain, can you defend your ship against cannibals and the undead? (Mobilewalla score: 97/100)
Pirate Kings (Free)* — In Pirate Kings, you attempt to build a pirate empire by spinning a wheel that decides whether each turn will bring rewards or attacks. (Score: 96/100)
PlunderNauts (Free) — In PlunderNauts, your pirate ship is a spaceship. You roam the galaxies in search of one thing: a space pirate’s lost treasure. (Score: 94/100)
Plunder Pirates (Free)* — This role-playing adventure game features your opportunity to become the most dreaded pirate of all, roaming the seas and marauding treasures. (Score: 95/100)
Sid Meier’s Pirates! ($4.99) — This classic PC game comes to new life on mobile, with all the swashbuckling a rogue could hope for. (Score: 95/100)
Android apps
Assassin’s Creed Pirates (Free)* — The popularity of Assassin’s Creed Pirates has the virtual seas teeming with pirates. Can you compete with these ruthless folk? (Mobilewalla score: 94/100)
Pirate Skull Fire Flames LWP (Free) — This live wallpaper features a steampunk Jolly Roger with pistols drawn and the flames of hell scorching across your screen. (Score: 93/100)
Theme Pirates (Free) — If you love pirates, you’ll shiver your timbers with joy when your wallpaper and icons are replaced with high-quality pirate-themed graphics. (Score: 93/100)
Pirate Treasures (Free)* — In this match-three game, you’re a pirate who rearranges screens of jewels to reach greater and greater treasure hoards. (Score: 92/100)
The Pirate: Caribbean Hunt (Free)* — This pirate-themed RPG puts the emphasis on growing your skills as a captain, with 20 swashbuckling skills to unlock. (Score: 91/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
