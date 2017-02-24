Will makeup brushes dupe your wallet or do the job?

Described as the Rolls-Royce of makeup brushes, Artis’ toothbrush-like makeup brushes are not only super luxurious, they are also super expensive. The brushes, which can range anywhere from $36 to $95 each, feature flat, ergonomically-designed handles and uniquely-shaped heads made with revolutionary CosmeFibre.
Unlike traditional makeup brushes, Artis’ makeup brushes have three to 10 times more individual fibers. They make for a more efficient brush that retains its shape, doesn’t absorb product (so you use less) and improves application.
So, what do you if you don’t have $400 to drop on a set of makeup brushes? If you are like me, you find a more affordable version or, as they call it in the beauty world, a dupe.
Made by Royal & Langnickel, the Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit ($16.84, Wal-Mart) features four Artis-style makeup brushes designed with flat handles and dense, ultra-soft brush heads that can be used to apply and blend products with minimal absorption.
First impression
Probably one of the prettiest sets of makeup brushes you’ll ever see, the Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit includes four makeup brushes with holographic handles and brush heads that have been dyed with a purple-teal ombre. Each kit includes a 3-inch brush for buffing liquid or cream foundation, a 2-inch brush for blending cheek products, a 1-inch brush for contouring and a brush for concealing imperfections.
The makeup brushes are very lightweight compared to traditional makeup brushes, probably because the handles are made from a waterproof plastic (Artis makeup brush handles are made of thermoformed resin with a metallic finish). Each makeup brush head is extremely dense and feels incredibly soft.
Unlike other cheap makeup brushes, the brushes in the Moda kit do not seem to have any problems with shedding or becoming coarse over time.
All of the brushes included in the kit are vegan and cruelty-free.
Fab or flub?
“Flab.” While not an exact dupe, the Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit is still surprisingly good if you’re looking for a budget-friendly set of makeup brushes. Each brush is made with synthetic fibers that are incredibly soft and feel much more luxurious than their price tag indicates.
Makeup application is much smoother and less streaky than when using a traditional brush, which in turn makes creating a flawless finish quite easy. Since it does not absorb directly into the makeup brushes, product is not wasted, and there’s no need for a second application.
Unfortunately, while the makeup brushes won’t break the bank, I do have some concerns that they might break themselves. The handles, which are made of plastic, are extremely flimsy and can feel like they are on the verge of snapping in half if you apply your makeup too vigorously.
Using a lighter hand seems to help, but even then, I’m not sure these brushes will actually last me until summer. Fortunately, at less than $20, it would still be much cheaper to buy another set of the Moda brushes than to purchase a full set of the Artis ones.
Comments