Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Feb. 25

▪ At 9 a.m. each Saturday, Jason Tamblyn leads a trail running class at the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve. There’s an annual $10 trail running club fee to join. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Attend a wildlife rehabilitation workshop for adults, presented by Nature’s Edge Wildlife Rescue at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. RSVP to 817-860-6752. The center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org.
▪ Learn the secrets to a barefoot-soft lawn at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ A free “Vegetable Gardening 101” class, perfect for beginners, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Grain Co.’s Grapevine store, 3525 William D. Tate Ave. www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a river-bottom hike at 1 p.m. Saturday and a bilingual “Walking the Sendero” hike at 1 p.m. Sunday. Each hike is $5 plus admission ($2-$5). The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Jim Jones of the Fort Worth Audubon Society will give bird-watching tips for Tarrant County at the meeting of the Colleyville Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Colleyville Center. Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit colleyvillegardenclub.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark you calendar
▪ For a Live Fit guided hike, part of Southlake’s Live Fit Wellness Challenge, at 10:30 a.m. March 4 at the Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
