Let’s clear up how to clean flat-screen TVs

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested Pause

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

0:50 Sampling Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

1:05 Sampling Buc-ee's beef jerky

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:06 Carlisle talks DWill, Bogut and Barea

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country