Top 10 things to do in DFW, Feb. 24-March 2

Mardi Gras
1 We can’t list every celebration, but here are some to know about.
▪ Rahr & Sons Brewing starts early with Rahrdi Gras, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, featuring New Orleans jazz, beads and king cake babies in your pint glass. $10. rahrbrewing.com.
▪ The Krewe of Kowtown 25th Mardi Gras Party featuring James Hinkle is 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shipping & Receiving. $10. shippingandreceiving.bar.
▪ Scat Jazz Lounge is a fun place to be on Fat Tuesday, with the Phat Tuesday Brass Band, red beans and rice, New Orleans cocktails, and no cover charge. 7 p.m. scatjazzlounge.com.
▪ And the big parades are McKinney’s Krewe of Barkus dog parade, 2 p.m. Sunday, and Oak Cliff’s Mardi Gras Parade, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
2 The FWSO’s program this weekend is unusual for having guest soloists for two works. Johannes Moser is on hand for Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, and TCU professor and official university organist H. Joseph Butler performs in Saint-Saens’ Symphony No. 3 (more commonly known as the “Organ Symphony”). There’s new music, too: the world premiere of Colombian composer Victor Agudelo’s “La Madre de Agua” for orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall, Fort Worth. $23-$88. 817-665-6000; fwsymphony.org.
Dallas Blooms
3 Spring comes early each year at the Dallas Arboretum with Dallas Blooms, the biggest floral festival in the Southwest. Stroll alongside half a million tulip bulbs, plus hyacinths, daffodils, pansies, poppies and more. This year’s theme, “Peace, Love and Flower Power,” is inspiring ’60s-themed events like an Ed Sullivan weekend (March 4-5), hippie crafts for kids and a 1960s music weekend (March 25-26). The fest runs Saturday-April 9 (go toward the end if you want peak azaleas). $10-$15, free age 2 and under. dallasarboretum.org.
‘Avedon in Texas’ at the Amon Carter
4 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art made a huge contribution to American art when it commissioned photographer Richard Avedon in 1978 to take a monumental series of portraits of people in the West. In its new show, the Carter focuses on the project’s Texas images, including Avedon’s first test run, at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater. It’s been more than a decade since these iconic, large-scale black-and-white portraits on the stark white background have been seen in Fort Worth. Saturday-July 2 at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. cartermuseum.org.
Jeff Foxworthy
5 This low-profile appearance by the redneck-celebrating comedian is an amazing deal for his North Texas fans. He’s in Fort Worth as a featured event of this weekend’s Texas Homeschool Convention, but it’s a regular Foxworthy comedy set, and anyone can attend. 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St. $10 general admission, $25 reserved. foxworthyfortworth.com.
Jessi Klein
6 Some of us first noticed her waxing funny in those VH1 pop-culture shows like “Best Week Ever.” Lately, she’s become better known as the head writer for “Inside Amy Schumer.” Now she has joined the ranks of funny young women in entertainment who are being paid big bucks to write books of personal essays. She talks about and signs hers in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts & Letters Live series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas. $40. dma.org/programs/arts-letters-live.
Lumineers
7 They’ll be back in DFW in May to open for U2 on the “Joshua Tree” 30th anniversary tour. But if it’s just the folksy, suspenders-and-fedoras stuff you want, the Lumineers are at Verizon Theatre on Tuesday, and tickets are getting scarce. Kaleo and SUSTO open. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show’s at 7. $49.50-$64.50. AXS.com.
Oscar and teen classics
8 In Oscars week, two long-ago winners are playing in vintage theaters. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapevine’s Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St. $6. 817-410-3100; grapevinetexasusa.com. And “High Noon” screens 8 p.m. Tuesday at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. www.thetexastheatre.com.
And although John Hughes never got near an Oscar until he got a big tribute in 2010, he made plenty of classics. See five of them across Wednesday nights in March at Moviehouse & Eatery in Keller, 250 Rufe Snow Drive. “Sixteen Candles” is 7 p.m. March 1. $6. themoviehouse.com/keller.
Clint Black at Billy Bob’s
9 Last time he played on a Fort Worth stage, he was getting an award at a film festival. (What?) Yes, in November, he performed a little when Don Henley presented him with the Lone Star Film Festival’s Stephen Bruton Award honoring a Texas musician. This is more of a normal gig: Saturday night at Billy Bob’s Texas. Doors open 6 p.m.; show starts at 9:30. $16-$55. billybobstexas.com.
‘Rusalka’
10 In Fort Worth, live opera is crunched into a tight season each spring (Fort Worth Opera Festival: April 15-May 7). It can be nice to sample opera other times of year with the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts in movie theaters. This week, the Met’s production of “Rusalka,” a 1901 opera by Antonin Dvorak, should be fascinating — it’s basically a Czech version of “The Little Mermaid” (and “a dark, sexy hit” in this production, says The New York Times). 11:55 a.m. Saturday (with an encore 6:30 p.m. March 1) in theaters in Fort Worth, Hurst, Grapevine and more. fathomevents.com.
Comments