Got $2.9 million? You can buy Selena Gomez’s Fort Worth house

If you can scrape $2.9 million in change off of your dresser top or car trays, you can buy a Fort Worth home owned by Grand Prairie-bred singer-actress Selena Gomez.
Real-estate site Candy’s Dirt reports that the home, in the hilly, gated Montserrat community off Loop 820 in far southwest Fort Worth, has “has been marketed most discreetly because of her famous name and security concerns.”
This is understandble, since Gomez once told me in an interview after she became a Disney Channel success with “The Wizards of Waverly Place” that she knew her life had changed “when people were coming up to my [Los Angeles-area] house ... and knocking on the door and leaving letters. We actually had to move to a house that had a gate around it.”
That was when she was 17. She’ll turn 25 this year.
According to Candy’s Dirt, Gomez had quietly spent time at the house during return trips to her native North Texas. (Not all of her return trips were completely quiet, however.) “She says she has made some terrific memories in this home, but her singing, acting and multi-faceted career success has been so tremendous, she has had little time to enjoy it,” writes Candy Evans of Candy’s Dirt.
The more than 10,000-square-foot house is spread across three “heavily green” lots, according to Candy’s Dirt, with a total lot size of an acre and a half. Amenities include a lagoon-style saltwater pool, an outdoor family room, a putting green, a tennis court, five bedrooms, six full and one half-bath, a media room, “a game room you can call a pool room because it has an actual pool table” and a coffee bar. And a garage that can hold up to eight cars.
You can find out more about the home, at 4649 Saint Lauren Court, here. But wait — turns out there’s YouTube video of it. Um ... what’s up with the music in this clip? (H/T KDFW/Channel 4, which had a report on the sale on Tuesday morning’s Good Day.)
