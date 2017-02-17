Take to the sky with these aviation-themed apps

The following apps celebrate the joy and challenges of operating commercial and military aircraft.
Apple apps
Sky Aces 2 ($0.99)* In Sky Aces 2, you are a World War II pilot fighting for the good or bad guys, battling tanks, troops and other aircraft. (Mobilewalla score: 96/100)
Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders ($4.99)* Sky Gamblers is a World War II battle simulation with a focus on realistic dogfights in famous historic battle locations. (Score: 96/100)
Extreme Landings (Free)* This flight simulator puts the emphasis on completing 36 difficult landing missions, and uses real airports and real-time weather conditions. (Score: 95/100)
Turret Commander (Free) This app places the gamer behind the machine gun of a B17 in 20 battle missions. (Score: 95/100)
F18 Carrier Landing ($4.99)* This simulator challenges you to land multiple combat planes on the very short runways of aircraft carriers. (Score: 90/100)
Android apps
Flight Pilot Simulator 3D Free (Free)* A wide variety of planes, including jets and prop planes, are available for you to fly in this sophisticated flight simulator. (Mobilewalla score: 95/100)
Air Force Live Wallpaper (Free) A series of moving images of military planes are featured in this live wallpaper. (Score: 93/100)
Infinite Flight Simulator ($4.99)* This flight simulator includes a variety of airplanes, locations, weather conditions and day and night flights. (Score: 89/100)
Avion Flight Simulator 2015 (Free)* This flight simulator primarily focuses on aircraft that a private pilot would fly, including passenger and commercial-use planes. (Score: 87/100)
Take Off The Flight Simulator ($0.99)* This game includes flight simulations and the opportunity to virtually build your own fleet of planes. (Score: 80/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
