Make your annual list of reads that resonate

If there’s one resolution you can keep this year, it’s to spend less time scrolling and more time reading. Books have the power to transport, entertain, enlighten, inspire and comfort — and sometimes one page turner does all of the above. Read on for some suggestions.
Page turners for 2017
As executive director of the National Book Foundation, Lisa Lucas gets a sneak peek at everything coming down the pipeline. (Lucky woman!) Take note of the titles she’s most excited to lose herself in this year, and remember: It’s never too early to preorder.
1. “Difficult Women,” by Roxane Gay (Grove Press, January)
“I cannot wait for this story collection, which I hope is chock-full of the complex, strong, unexpected and wonderful female characters Gay’s so good at capturing and celebrating on the page.”
2. “Separation,” by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead, February)
“This novel has everything I love in a book: love, loss, a journey and stunning writing.”
3. “Animals Strike Curious Poses,” by Elena Passarello (Sarabande, February)
“Passarello is brilliant, and these essays exploring famous animals that have been named and immortalized by humans look like they will not disappoint in quirkiness, intelligence and delight.”
4. “Lincoln in the Bardo,” by George Saunders (Random House, February)
“Saunders is one of my favorite writers, and everyone I know is waiting with bated breath for his first novel, which is inspired by President Lincoln’s reaction to his son Willie’s death.”
5. “All Grown Up,” by Jami Attenberg (HMH, March)
“Attenberg knows how to make a reader laugh and feel. This novel takes a hard look at what it means to be a woman living on her own terms.”
6. “White Tears,” by Hari Kunzru (Knopf, March)
“The blues, friendship and race explored in a novel? I’m super-sold.”
7. “A Little More Human,” by Fiona Maazel (Graywolf, April)
“I absolutely loved her dark and funny ‘Woke Up Lonely’ and can’t wait to dive into her third novel.
8. “Imagine Wanting Only This,” by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon, April)
“Starting off with the death of her uncle and the sight of an abandoned mining town, Radtke’s gorgeous, graphic memoir ponders ruins and the people and places that are left behind.”
9. “Augustown,” by Kei Miller (Pantheon, May)
“Set in the backlands of Jamaica, this is a magical and haunting novel of one woman’s struggle to rise above the constraints of history, race, class, collective memory, violence and myth. Miller’s storytelling is moving, poetic and inventive.”
10. “Blind Spot,” by Teju Cole (Random House, June)
“Cole’s fiction and essays are incredible, unexpected and beautiful; he’s also a spectacular photographer. His first collection of photographs, each image accompanied by his stunning prose, promises to show us the world through his eyes, which always seem to see things in a brilliant new light.
Martha’s must-reads
The founder of Martha Stewart Living and author of more than 80 books shares the volumes that have moved her beyond words.
“One Hundred Years of Solitude,” by Gabriel García Márquez
“It is difficult to believe it was 46 years ago that I discovered this novelist and his masterpiece. To this day, I envy anyone who hasn’t yet read it; they have an amazing treat in store.”
“Romola,” by George Eliot
“Learn about the de Medici family, the Renaissance and the life of a woman in 15th-century Florence in this introspective novel that incorporates historical figures and actual events.”
“My Antonia,” by Willa Cather
“Beautifully written, this eloquent book delves into the challenges and vicissitudes of prairie immigrant life at the end of the 19th century. It makes one dream.”
“The Queen’s Necklace,” by Alexandre Dumas and Auguste Maquet
“Picturesque, descriptive and historical, this novel is full of intrigue and cunning about the court of Louis XVI.”
“The Fifth Queen Trilogy,” by Ford Madox Ford
“A magnificent series about Katharine Howard and her marriage to Henry VIII, her disputes with Thomas Cromwell and the tragedy that befell her.”
What America’s reading
2016 was a big year for twisty thrillers, historical fiction, tearjerkers and — no surprise — a wizard named Harry, according to Amazon’s top Kindle sellers of the year (through last November). Join the crowd and order up a little escape.
“The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins
“The Girl in the Ice,” by Robert Bryndza
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” by J.K. Rowling
“The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah
“Me Before You,” by Jojo Moyes
Download this
Whether you’ve read on a Kindle, Kobo or iPad for years or you’re just transitioning from paper to screen, up your digital game with these apps and services.
Revisit the library: The free Overdrive app connects you to your local branch. Log in with your library-card number and you can borrow e-books, audiobooks and videos.
Stay tuned: The latest trend in e-books is serialization, according to Michael Kozlowski, editor-in-chief of the blog GoodEreader.com. Like Charles Dickens, who published his novels in monthly installments, the free Pigeonhole app is a virtual book club, sending daily passages and bonus content (interviews with authors, playlists, photographs) to facilitate reading-group discussion.
Rediscover the classics: Want to carry the complete works of Shakespeare without lugging around a 20-pound tome? Download them for free through Project Gutenberg (gutenberg.org), a volunteer-run website of public-domain books.
Get well-versed: Sign up for the poem of the day from the Academy of American Poets (poets.org).
Simply listen: “Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in publishing,” says Kozlowski. Sites like Audible.com, Downpour.com and Audiobooks.com are bringing books to life in full sound, with A-list celebrity narrators such as Natalie Portman, Morgan Freeman and Colin Firth.
Be independent
When you shop at your neighborhood bookstore, you support your local economy and also join a community that cares deeply about the written word. For a shop near you, go to indiebound.com.
Rare finds
Whether you’re looking for a used first edition or a hard-to-find collectible, James Goldwasser, owner of Locus Solus Rare Books (locussolusrarebooks.com), has the ins and outs of how to track down special books.
Where to look
Buy the best version of a book you can afford. Abaa.org offers only items from members of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America, meaning quality and satisfaction are guaranteed. The selection on AbeBooks.com, owned by Amazon, is vast and uncurated, so you can find everything from inexpensive paperbacks to valuable rarities. And vialibri.net aggregates all sites into a single search.
What to know
Beware of online shenanigans. Use advanced search options (such as first or signed editions) to focus your results, and opt for reputable dealers, such as members of the ABAA or those with good references.
Care instructions
Keep books out of direct sunlight so they don’t fade, and avoid extreme heat and humidity. No matter how often you clean, books attract dust. Carefully wipe them with a soft cloth or chamois, such as a Dust Bunny dust cloth ($10, gaylord.com).
Address questions to Ask Martha, care of Letters Department, Martha Stewart Living, 11 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036. Or go to www.marthastewart.com/contact-us-form. Please include your name, address and daytime phone number.
Distributed by The New York Times Syndicate
Comments