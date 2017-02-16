Reader shares way to give dogs pills but not extra calories

Dear Heloise: Our older dog takes several medications. Giving him the pills in cheese or covered with a little peanut butter worked for a while, but added extra calories he did not really need.
My veterinarians said to go ahead and mix the pills into his regular wet food. It saves time, and we have cut down on snacks and treats, which is healthier for him, and my dog doesn’t suspect a thing!
H.M. in California
Glad it worked in your home! Our Chammy, the silky wheaten, and Henry VIII, the mini schnauzer (both adoptees), got wise to this trick. I’d watch them work around the pill, or spit it out!
Heloise
Dear Readers: If your cat insists on unfurling the bathroom tissue (which is funny to watch but annoying to clean up!), here is a hint: Put the roll on so the tissue comes from the bottom, instead of over the top. This SHOULD stop the cat from unrolling the paper ... maybe!
Heloise
Dear Heloise: We are getting a new patio set, but the chair pads in the old set are in pretty decent shape — they just faded.
I thought that the dogs could use these cushions as beds when out on the patio. The outdoor fabric stands up to the weather, and the cushions are still fluffy.
All I had to do was snip off the ties so nobody would get tangled in them.
Amber P., Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dear Heloise: I used to grease my hamster’s exercise wheel with a cotton swab and some olive oil. I’ve found an easier way. My friend suggested using cooking spray. It works, but do you think this is OK?
J.D. in California
Dear J.D.: Probably not a great idea. Some people suggest this, but please be aware that many of the cooking sprays have other ingredients in them, not just cooking oil. Plus, DON’T spray while the hamster is in the cage; the propellant and fumes are not good for your furry friend. Ask your vet when in doubt.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I try to keep my three dogs fit and healthy. Here are some of the healthy snacks I give them most of the time: Carrot sticks ... apple wedges (without seeds) ... green beans ... cantaloupe. Yes, they still get “real” dog treats once a day or so.
C.H., via email
Dear Heloise: I needed insoles in a pinch. So I grabbed an old mouse pad. They are easy to trim to fit my shoes, and are comfortable and cushy. Rubber on the bottom means they don’t slip around.
Lisa M. in Illinois
