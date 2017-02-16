‘The Great Wall’ quickly crumbles

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:20 Gov. Greg Abbott talks about Ft. Hood flood related tragedy

0:27 BREAKING Fort Worth police at shooting scene at 5400 E. Berry in Fort Worth

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

0:35 Josh Hamilton says he's healthy but taking it slow

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

1:41 Rangers welcome back Mike Napoli

0:54 Behind the bar with a margarita master at Joe T. Garcia's