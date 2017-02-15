‘An American in Paris’ loses nothing in translation

The use of dance to express psychological depth in musical theater was introduced in Agnes de Mille’s dream ballet in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” and dance-as-storytelling broke new ground with Jerome Robbins’ choreography in “West Side Story.” Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, Tommy Tune, Susan Stroman and Twyla Tharp also have important places as innovative choreographers (and directors) in musical theater.
We can add Briton Christopher Wheeldon to that list with “An American in Paris,” which premiered on Broadway in 2015. The tour opened Tuesday at Bass Hall.
Wheeldon, who came from the ballet world (like de Mille and Robbins), directed and choreographed “An American in Paris,” based on one of the great Hollywood musicals. The 1951 film starred iconic Tinseltown quadruple-threat Gene Kelly (actor, dancer, singer, choreographer) and of course featured the timeless music and songs of George and Ira Gershwin.
The stage version smartly has a new book (by playwright Craig Lucas) that shifts the action from 1951 to 1945, just after Paris’ liberation from the Nazis, and toys with some of finer plot points. It maintains the overall architecture and storyline of Alan Jay Lerner’s screenplay.
While the movie had terrific dancing and that glorious final ballet, Wheeldon’s not only begins, ends and is heavily seasoned with storytelling dance sequences, but has lovely hints throughout. Parisians point toes, softly twirl, and engage in lifts and dips as they pass on the street or through a party. Even the changing of set pieces is done with balletic grace.
And just as Gershwin’s music was influenced by jazz, Harlem and other musical styles, Wheeldon, who won a best choreography Tony for this show, pays tribute to the original film with social and jazz dance and a terrific tap ensemble to the song “Fidgety Feet.”
It helps that the actors in the five lead roles are marvelous in every function: Garen Scribner as Jerry (the Kelly role), the title character who stays in Paris after the war to pursue his painting career; Sara Esty as Lise, the ballet dancer who is shrouded in mystery; Etai Benson as Adam, an American pianist who narrates the story; Emily Ferranti as wealthy American gallery owner Milo; and Nick Spangler as Henri, who comes from a rich French textile family but wants to be a song-and-dance man. Mention must also go to Esty’s ballet partner, Don Noble.
All three men are smitten with Lise in different ways, and Henri’s family has him engaged to her. One of the reasons Henri should not marry her is a new revelation in Lucas’ book. Milo falls for Jerry, and Ferranti’s realization that he’s in love with Lise is both heartbreaking and tender.
Onstage, “An American in Paris” is a powerful commentary on the importance of art and the responsibility of artists to speak out against injustice through their creations, which seems especially relevant at this moment in history.
Texas native and SMU graduate David Andrews Rogers leads a 10-plus piece orchestra with perfect balance. Gorgeous costumes and clever set pieces that invoke frames and sculpture are by Bob Crowley; and eye-popping background projection designs of iconic Paris sites and street scenes as illustration add to the show’s beauty.
But not as much as the ballet and dance. It’s one of the best dance musicals in a long while, and the finest Broadway tour to jeté through town in years.
