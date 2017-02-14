North Texas woman to be first black ‘Bachelorette’

ABC-TV is making reality-TV history.
The next bachelorette on “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, is an African-American lawyer from Dallas, marking the first time the franchise -- in either its “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelortte” incarnations -- has had a black lead, reports EW.com.
Lindsay is no stranger to “The Bachelor.” She’s on the current season of the show vying for the attention of hunk of the house, Nick Viall. The news of the new “Bachelorette” season was due to be made offical Monday during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Bachelor” empire has received some grief in the past over the topic of race. The series was hit with a discrimination lawsuit five years ago. According to Entertainment Weekly in April, 2012, “Two black men are taking the decade-long TV franchise to court, accusing producers of exhibiting a ‘refusal to hire minority applicants’ as part of ‘a conscious attempt to minimize the risk of alienating their majority-white viewership and the advertisers targeting that viewership’.”
The case was dismissed in October, 2012.
But it wasn’t just a matter of disgruntled would-be “Bachelors.” A year ago, Huffington Post published a piece titled, “The Bachelor Has a Race Problem, And This Bachelorette’s Exit is Proof” where it quoted a Fusion story that “no black contestant has ever made it past week five.”
Other outlets have published similar stories such as “ ‘The Bachelor’ Is Embarrassingly White” (Washington Post), Can a Black Woman Win ‘The Bachelor’? (The Daily Beast), and “ ‘The Bachelor’ Really Is Kinda Racist” (BuzzFeed).
At least one other version of ‘The Bachelor’ broke this barrier two years ago. The Aussie take on “The Bachelor” picked bi-racial Blake Garvey as its rose-bearing he-man in 2014.
Cary Darling: 817-390-7571, @carydar
