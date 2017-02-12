Adele says ‘Hello’ to Grammy gold; Texans also win big

Texas was everywhere you turned Sunday at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.
Houston native Beyonce took home two trophies overall for her masterful album “Lemonade,” and set the internet ablaze with a powerful, extended performance of two tracks from the record.
“My intention for the film and album is to create a body of work that would give voice to our pain, our struggles, our doubts and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow in a world where they look in the mirror, first with their own families as well as in the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys, and see themselves,” said Beyonce, reading from a card, as she accepted the Grammy for best urban contemporary album.
“This is something that I want for every child of every race, and I feel that it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”
The hotly anticipated clash between Beyonce and fellow superstar Adele mostly fizzled, as the British vocalist swept the major categories, taking home five prizes altogether, including song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.
“As you can see, it took an army to make me strong and willing again to do it, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Adele said upon accepting the award for album of the year, even as she heaped praise on Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” calling it “so monumental — you are a light.”
Another Texas-bred artist having an equally banner night was Arlington native Maren Morris, who won her first Grammy — for best country solo performance — and also delivered a scorching rendition of her song “Once,” alongside Alicia Keys. (Morris was nominated for four Grammys overall, including best new artist, which she lost to Chance the Rapper.)
Morris spoke of attending the inaugural Grammy camp for aspiring musicians 11 years ago. “It’s crazy to be here a decade later — thank you, guys. This is amazing,” she said, as her mother, Kellie, looked on from the Staples Center audience.
Elsewhere, it was another year of Grammy snafus, as host James Corden literally tumbled down the stairs during his opening remarks (on purpose), but later in the broadcast, Adele restarted a tribute to the late George Michael, dropping an F-bomb in the process, and the much-hyped teaming of Metallica and Lady Gaga was plagued by microphone problems.
The evening wasn’t completely marred by technical difficulties, however: Bruno Mars, following a euphoric set from Morris Day and the Time, anchored an electrifying Prince tribute, and the Grand Prairie-raised Demi Lovato helped pay tribute to the Bee Gees.
Earlier during the nontelevised portion of the awards ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho, several North Texans earned Grammy gold. Fort Worth natives Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin shared the prize for best gospel performance, and Franklin earned a Grammy of his own for best gospel album.
Denton’s Snarky Puppy earned a Grammy for best contemporary instrumental album, and the Arlington-formed Pentatonix won a share of the best country duo/group performance Grammy for the a cappella group’s collaboration with Dolly Parton on “Jolene.”
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
Comments