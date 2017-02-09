‘Fifty Shades Darker’ too silly to be sexy

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House Pause

1:47 Modeling industry fitness trainer shares "booty toning" exercises

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:53 Burglar killed his blue Great Dane, then shelter surprised him with puppy

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game