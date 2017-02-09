Forget the crystal ball — consult an app instead

If you start each day by consulting one of the following apps, you may get a preview of how your day will be in terms of love, career and fortune.
Apple apps
Osho Zen Tarot ($7.99)* The Osho Zen Tarot provides seekers with a beautiful deck featuring Zen-based advice and insights with each card drawn. (Mobilewalla Score: 98/100)
Astrology — Daily Zodiac Horoscope (Free) This app is fully integrated with its Facebook counterpart, allowing users to share their daily forecast with friends. (Score: 96/100)
White Magic Fortune Teller (Free)* This app uses astrological symbols as fortune-telling runes. Ask any of 96 questions for a unique reading on your path. (Score: 95/100)
Destiny Tarot — Classic Free Fortune Teller for Daily Life and Relationship (Free) Destiny Tarot features a variety of spreads on a wide variety of topics. (Score: 85/100)
Fortune Cookie Maker — Chinese Food Express (Free)* In this game, you virtually make fortune cookies, fill them with messages and send them to your friends. (Score: 80/100)
Android apps
Chrysalis Tarot ($3.99)* The Chrysalis Tarot is an elegantly illustrated deck, created with a mashup of themes from a variety of cultures and mythologies. (Mobilewalla Score: 99/100)
Daily Horoscopes Free 2017 (Free) This app features daily, weekly and monthly horoscopes, providing stellar guidance for love, work, health and money. (Score: 96/100)
Angel Tarot — Free reading (Free)* This deck of 32 cards, illustrated with angels, gives readings with a metaphysical bent, providing guidance for one's journey. (Score: 95/100)
Love Horoscopes (Free)* Love Horoscopes tells you how your love life will proceed based on your astrological sign. Choose a current or future forecast. (Score: 89/100)
God of Fortune 3D LWP — v2 (Free) This 3D live wallpaper app features a laughing god of fortune who hopefully will add a little good luck to your life each day. (Score: 85/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
