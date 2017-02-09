Resist temptation to give others something to frown about

0:53 2016 Fantasy Gifts from Neiman Marcus Pause

1:47 Modeling industry fitness trainer shares "booty toning" exercises

1:56 Model Kiersten Dolbec shares meal prep secrets (video 3 of 3)

3:14 Model Kiersten Dolbec shares meal prep secrets (video 2 of 3)

0:58 Two men rescued after their boat capsized on small lake in east Fort Worth

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

3:05 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:27 Two highway workers seriously injured by suspected drunk driver near downtown Dallas