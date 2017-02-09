Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Feb. 11

▪ At 9 a.m. each Saturday, Jason Tamblyn leads a trail running class at the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve. There’s an annual $10 trail running club fee to join. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Learn how to start your own terrarium at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at all area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Take a guided nature walk at 2 p.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington. RSVP to 817-860-6752. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Think small for the “Under the Leaves” activity at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. Join a naturalist on a search for tiny creatures hiding under leaf litter and waiting for spring. The activity is $5 plus admission ($2-$5).
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, join plant ecologist Suzanne Tuttle as she teaches tricks to identifying deciduous trees in winter. The class is limited to 20 participants. Registration is required; it’s $10 plus admission, $5 for members.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Warm weather is sure to bring an early harvest of weeds. Find out how to eliminate them without harsh, toxic chemicals at a free class at 1 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Grain Co.’s Grapevine store, 3525 William D. Tate Ave. www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ Mike Shoup of the Antique Rose Emporium will talk about old garden roses and companion plants at a meeting of the North Texas Daylily Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Camellia Room of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. For more information, call Susan Austin at 817-925-5052. northtexasdaylilysociety.org
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark you calendar
▪ For the nationwide Great Backyard Bird Count, which helps build a birding database for science. One way to join in is at the Southwest Nature Preserve, 8-10 a.m. Feb. 18. No experience is required, and bird ID help will be provided by volunteers. Bring binoculars. The preserve is at 5201 Bowman Springs Road, Arlington.
▪ For River Legacy’s Great Backyard Bird Count family fest, also Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s free and includes kids activities, such as bird origami and building birdhouses; live raptor demonstrations; story times and hikes. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. For more information, call 817-860-6752 or visit www.riverlegacy.org.
To learn more about the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit www.birdcount.org.
