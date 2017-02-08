Make your pup comfortable – and safe – on car trips long and short

Dear Readers: Traveling in the car with the dog — lots of us love to do it, but there are some factors to consider. Planning is key, and safety always is the priority.
Here are some hints to help:
▪ Keep a copy of the animal’s medical history and veterinarian contact information with you.
▪ NEVER allow the dog to ride with its head out the window. The dangers? Flying debris and inhaling smog.
▪ Pets need to be restrained: Smaller dogs should be in a carrier on the floor in the backseat, and larger animals in a harness and seat belt. Train the dog from the beginning to use the harness and seat belt, and it will become second nature!
▪ Don’t leave the dog in the car unattended. Temperatures can get extreme inside the vehicle.
▪ If the dog is especially anxious, you may consider boarding him.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I make a care package for each of our children when they move to their own apartment. I take a cardboard box with an attached lid and buy an array of first-aid and medical remedies, analgesics, bandages, ointment, etc.
On paper, I write when and how to use each item. The kids get a convenient and organized initial supply of things it’s good to have on hand; I get peace of mind.
C.M.M., Albany, N.Y.
Dear Heloise: When paying a compliment to someone, be sincere and genuine. There’s nothing wrong with saying, “Wow, you look beautiful today!”
But here’s the scoop: Asking someone “Have you lost weight?” can be problematic. Chronic illness, stress and the flu, among other maladies, can cause weight loss; it’s not just dieting.
Becca in Arizona
Dear Heloise: I broke a bone in my foot and had to wear a boot for six weeks. I found that tying a small pillowcase over the boot made moving my leg in bed much easier. No sticking to the sheets with the hook-and-loop closures on the boot. A bad situation made easier!
Patti W., Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hello, Heloise: After driving on snowy streets and parking in the garage, there’s lots of dirt and snow dripping onto the garage floor.
I decided to keep the garage floor clean by utilizing the snow. I spread the snow and use a broom/brush to clean the floor. I don’t need water this way.
Lee, via email
