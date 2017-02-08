Baylor scandal circa 2003 subject of in documentary at SXSW

Looks like Baylor fans will have to contend with a prequel of sorts to current events.
Long before Baylor’s recent rape scandal, the Star-Telegram uncovered another athletic department debacle, which has now been turned into a documentary and will be screened at next month’s South by Southwest Film Festival.
“Disgraced” looks at the 2003 basketball fiasco in which player Carlton Dotson shot and killed his teammate Patrick Dennehy. Then-coach Dave Bliss tried to cover up illegal payments to players by portraying the deceased player as a drug dealer.
Reporter Danny Robbins, who now works at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and current Star-Telegram reporters Bill Hanna and Jeff Caplan broke the story in 2003 after obtaining audio tapes that incriminated Bliss in the scheme.
Robbins and those recordings will be featured in the film directed by Pat Kondelis.
