Iranian film ‘The Salesman’ combines mystery, portrait of a marriage

4:00 Model Kiersten Dolbec shares meal prep secrets (video 1 of 3) Pause

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:10 Rangers GM Jon Daniels assesses the club's DH and first base options

2:25 Mavs lose in vintage game from Nowitzki

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest