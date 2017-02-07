Say it with bonbons

To make chocolates like a pro this Valentine’s Day, you need to master one skill: tempering, which is the process of heating and cooling chocolate to particular temperatures. (See methods below.) The result is a snappy texture and a glossy sheen that’s showcased in these charming peppermint patties, marshmallow-pretzel-almond rounds and Luxardo-cherry truffles.
Tempering tips
1. Use a high-quality couverture chocolate. Do not use chocolate chips or morsels used in baked goods.
2. To temper milk chocolate, melt initially to 112 degrees to 114 degrees, then let cool to 80 degrees to 82 degrees, then rewarm to 84 degrees to 86 degress. To temper white chocolate, melt initially to 112 degrees to 114 degress, then let cool to 78 degrees to 80 degrees, then rewarm to 82 F to 84 F.
3. Always use a rubber spatula.
4. Do not let any water get into the chocolate; this will compromise the chocolate and cause it to bloom.
5. Use a chocolate-tempering thermometer designed to register precise temperature and ensure properly tempered chocolate.
6. Do not let the thermometer touch the bottom of the bowl, or your reading will be inaccurate.
Chocolate-dipped Luxardo cherries
If you use faux-tempered chocolate, allow these to set in the refrigerator, and store there until ready to serve. Use a fork to dip the cherries in the chocolate if you’re not fashioning stems from floral wire.
Makes 32
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature, or vegetable shortening
32 Luxardo cherries (available at williams-sonoma.com), drained and patted dry
32 lengths (2 inches each) cloth-wrapped floral wire (optional)
1 cup Tempered or Faux-tempered chocolate
1. In a bowl, stir together sugar, corn syrup, 1 tablespoon water and butter until a dough forms. Transfer to a work surface lightly dusted with confectioners’ sugar and knead until smooth, dusting dough with more sugar as necessary, until no longer sticky. Scoop 1 teaspoon of dough into your palm and flatten into a 1-inch round. Place a cherry in center of round and wrap dough around cherry, pressing with your fingers to enclose. Gently roll between your palms until smooth. Repeat process with remaining dough and cherries. Make a small loop in one end of each length of wire, then insert a looped end into center of each cherry (loop will prevent wire from slipping out when dipping). Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet. Let stand, uncovered, until hard and dry, at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.
2. Using wire stems to hold them, dip each cherry into chocolate, then lift and let excess chocolate drip back into bowl. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet and let stand until chocolate is hard and dry, about 1 hour. Serve, or store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 month.
Nutritional analysis per cherry: 70 calories, 2 grams fat, 13 grams carbohydrates, trace protein, 1 milligram cholesterol, 8 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 25 percent of calories from fat.
Chocolate-peppermint hearts
If you use faux-tempered chocolate, allow these to set in the refrigerator, and store there until ready to serve.
Makes 26
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature, or vegetable shortening
1 cup Tempered or Faux-tempered chocolate
1. Stir together confectioners’ sugar, corn syrup, 1 tablespoon water, peppermint extract and butter until a dough forms. Transfer to a work surface lightly dusted with confectioners’ sugar and knead until smooth, dusting dough with more sugar as necessary, until no longer sticky. Form into a flat disk, place between two pieces of parchment, and roll out to a 1/4-inch-thick round. Remove top piece of parchment and generously dust with confectioners’ sugar. Replace parchment and flip. Remove parchment from other side and generously dust with confectioners’ sugar. Stamp out shapes with a 1 1/2-to-2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter. Transfer cutouts to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Gather scraps, reroll and stamp out more hearts. Let stand, uncovered, until hard and dry, about 2 hours and up to 1 day.
2. Balance one heart on a fork, with tip of heart facing end of tines. Dip into chocolate until fully submerged; lift up and gently shake fork back and forth to remove excess chocolate. Scrape bottom of fork against side of bowl to remove any remaining excess chocolate. Tilt handle of fork upward and allow heart to gently slide onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining hearts and chocolate. Let stand until chocolate is hard and dry, about 1 hour. Serve, or store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 month.
Nutritional analysis per heart: 68 calories, 2 grams fat, 12 grams carbohydrates, trace protein, 1 milligram cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 31 percent of calories from fat.
Rocky-road bites
If you use faux-tempered chocolate, allow these to set in the refrigerator, and store there until ready to serve.
Makes 30
60 whole almonds
1 cup Tempered or Faux-tempered chocolate
60 mini marshmallows
1/2 cup mini pretzel sticks, broken into pieces
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet; toast until fragrant and slightly darkened, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool completely.
2. Place 30 mini foil baking cups on a rimmed baking sheet. Place 1 toasted almond in bottom of each cup. Carefully pour enough chocolate into cups to fill two-thirds of the way, stirring chocolate frequently while filling to ensure it stays tempered. Press 2 marshmallows into each cup to partially submerge in chocolate, then press 1 more toasted almond and several pieces of pretzel into each cup.
3. Let stand until chocolate is hard and dry, about 2 hours. Serve, or store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 weeks.
Nutritional analysis per bite: 60 calories, 4 grams fat, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 58 percent of calories from fat.
Tempered chocolate
You can also faux-temper the chocolate, which is quicker and simpler but requires that you keep the finished candies refrigerated. To faux-temper, bring a saucepan containing 2 inches of water to a simmer. Turn off heat; place a metal bowl containing chocolate over saucepan; stir until chocolate melts. Remove bowl from saucepan, stir in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil or shortening, and use immediately. Transfer finished candies to the refrigerator to harden when done, and store them in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Makes 1 cup
3/4 pound bittersweet or semisweet couverture chocolate, such as Valrhona or Callebaut, chopped
Essential tools:
Metal bowl
Rubber spatula
Chocolate-tempering thermometer (try the CDN TCH130; $10, amazon.com)
1. Place 1/2 pound chocolate in a metal bowl. Bring a saucepan containing 2 inches of water to a simmer, then turn off heat. Set bowl of chocolate over saucepan (don’t let bottom touch the water) and let melt, stirring gently with spatula until chocolate registers 118 degrees to 120 degrees on thermometer. Remove bowl; cover saucepan to keep water warm.
2. Add remaining 1/4 pound chocolate to bowl, stirring constantly until chocolate registers 82 degrees on thermometer. Remove any unmelted pieces of chocolate with spatula. Line bottom of bowl with a kitchen towel and return to saucepan, stirring constantly until chocolate registers 88 degrees to 90 degrees. (The towel will help ensure the chocolate does not climb above 90 degrees, which would cause it to bloom when set.) Use immediately, stirring frequently while using to maintain temper and prevent streaking once chocolate hardens. If tempered chocolate thickens too much during use, place over simmering water again, stirring, 2 to 3 seconds.
Nutritional analysis per 1-tablespoon serving: 111 calories, 12 grams fat, 6 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber, 76 percent of calories from fat.
