Feb. 10-16: The top 10 things to do in DFW

‘An American in Paris’
1 The revival of this charming stage musical most of us know from the Gene Kelly movie was a big critical and commercial hit when it debuted on Broadway a couple of seasons ago. It made good use of one of the best ballet choreographers on the globe right now, Christopher Wheeldon, who won a Tony for the dance numbers, and its Fort Worth debut is a big deal. Catch one of eight performances Tuesday-19 at Bass Hall. $44-$132. 817-212-4280; basshall.com
Opera Shots
2 Fort Worth Opera’s series of lighthearted pop-up performances moves to Acre Distillery, which has a tasting room at its hooch-making facility in the former Hell’s Half Acre in downtown Fort Worth. Performers from the upcoming Fort Worth Opera Festival do arias and Broadway songs, and you might win prizes (including tickets to the cool-sounding mariachi opera “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (To Cross the Face of the Moon”). Free, with a cash bar. 6 p.m. Thursday at 1309 Calhoun St., Fort Worth. fwopera.org
The Cliburn auditions
3 If you want to get a head start on this year’s Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, check out the Screening Auditions at TCU’s Pepsico Recital Hall running Wednesday-Feb. 18. You’ll hear pianists from all over the world playing a 40-minute recital in front of a five-member jury. From these Screening Auditions, 30 pianists will be chosen to compete in May. There are two sessions each day, starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Best of all is that it’s free and open to the public. 2800 S. University Drive, Fort Worth. cliburn.org.
‘Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed’
4 In its short history, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has a record of doing things on a giant scale. Its newest exhibit is the biggest traveling exhibit ever devoted to Mayan civilization, with 10,000 square feet of artifacts and immersive “experiences” involving reconstructions of temples, caves, a burial site and more. Saturday through Sept. 4 at 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. Admission (including a surcharge for this show) is $29, $20 for ages 2-17, $21 for 65 and older. 214-428-5555; perotmuseum.org
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
5 Here’s two quite different ways to experience the FWSO: The concert portion of Saturday’s all-Mozart fundraising gala is open to the public, with pianist Menahem Pressler and soprano Danielle de Niese guest-starring. 7 p.m. at Bass Hall; $35-$110; 817-665-6000 or fwsymphony.org. The orchestra is joined by Kids Who Care for four Kinderconcerts titled “Aesop’s Fables.” This bilingual program tells some of those classic tales with new music by local composer Till Meyn — its form is reminiscent of Peter and the Wolf. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $5. fwsymphony.org/education or 817-665-6500, ext. 102
‘Stomp’
6 Work boots instead of tap shoes; brooms, Zippo lighters, hub caps, dustbins and grocery carts instead of drums and drumsticks. This talented crew that grew out of street performers in England 25 years ago uses anything other than traditional rhythm instruments to create one of the most virtuosic percussion shows you’ll ever see. Dallas Summer Musicals brings “Stomp” to town Tuesday-Feb. 19 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. $15-$85. 800-745-3000; dallassummermusicals.org
Chamber and choral music
7 Our art museums resound with classical music this weekend. The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth brings back the Amernet String Quartet, with a program of Dvorak, Bartok and — piano fans, take note — a new quartet adaptation of Beethoven’s “Appassionata” Sonata that was written for them. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; $35, $30 seniors, $5 students; chambermusicfw.org. And the Fort Worth Chorale performs love songs from around the world, 3 p.m. Sunday in the Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum. Chocolate, roses and a cash bar are available, too. $20, $18 seniors and teachers, $5 students. fortworthchorale.org
‘Northside Hollow’
8 From the always challenging Amphibian Stage Productions, this is a two-hander by Jonathan Fielding and Brenda Withers about a miner and a rescue worker who are trapped underground. There, they ponder the deep questions as they wait (hope) to be rescued. Friday-March 5 at 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $33, with discounts for seniors, students and the theater community. 817-923-3012, amphibianstage.com
Pooches & Smooches
9 Express your dog love all month long at the Waterside development’s Pooches & Smooches. There’s a pet-kissing booth for photo ops noon-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in February, along with different animal rescue groups each weekend for adoptions and donation collection (suggested $5 donation for posing in the booth with your pet). The booth is set up near the Whole Foods. Waterside is at Bryant Irvin Road and Arborlawn Drive in Fort Worth. watersidefw.com.
Four-heart movies
10 For a Valentine’s Day movie date, skip whatever shades of grey are on offer this week and see a true cinema classic. Harkins Theatres in Southlake Town Square is showing “The Princess Bride,” 7 p.m. on V-Day, for just $5; harkinstheatres.com. And the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff has “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964), starring Catherine Deneuve — an inspiration for Oscar fave La La Land. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. 231 W. Jefferson St., Dallas. $10.75. thetexastheatre.com
