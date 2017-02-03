For Valentine’s Day, speed-date with local musicians at Lola’s Trailer Park

Lots of stuff going on for Valentine’s Day, but Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth might win the prize for unique event: celebrity speed-dating.
“I’ve been single for three years,” says Jennifer Kunkel, talnet buyer and events planner for Lola’s Trailer Park. “So me and Joey Green, who is a musician, said ‘We need to do something different.’ My mom got us tickets to go speed-dating in Dallas, and it was actually a lot of fun. ... We were trying to come up with something different and creative for Valentine’s Day, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we just do the speed-dating? Instead of doing an anti-Valentine’s Day, let’s do something fun.’ ”
The celebrities are local and Texas-country musicians — including Green as well as Rob Redwine and Brandon Steadman, who are also scheduled to perform. Others include Jackie Darlene and Sarah Hobbs.
“I have not done this at this bar before,” Kunkel says. “We had done speed-dating before in San Angelo, but I did it more for just regular people. This year, the musicians wanted to be a part of it.”
The event is billed as “Celebrity Speed Dating and Social Mixer,” so if you just want to speed-date a non-celebrity or mix socially, those options are also available.
Advance tickets are $20 and selling fast; tickets are $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be bought at the bar or via 682-260-1637. Registration is at 7 p.m. Feb. 14; dating begins at 8. For information and updates, follow @trailerparklolas on Facebook. Lola’s Trailer Park is at 2735 W. Fifth St. in Fort Worth, behind Lola’s Saloon.
