For Valentine’s Day, speed-date with local musicians at Lola’s Trailer Park

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:40 Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:31 Three-year-old wounded by shot through apartment window

0:49 Home from Iraq, Air Force Staff Sergeant surprises daughter and niece at school