New lipsticks promote girl power — but are they strong enough?

Available in 20 unique shades, Hourglass Cosmetics’ new GIRL Lip Stylos ($32 each, Sephora) are more than just another lip product.
Infused with a nourishing blend of shea butter, jojoba, mimosa and sunflower seed, the precision lipsticks are part of the brand’s #GIRLFORGOOD campaign that promotes recognition (not competition) among women on social media. Promising to give users softer, fuller lips, each of the shades features an empowering name like Dreamer, Influencer and Icon.
First impression
Similar to the brand’s Femme Nude Lip Stylos, the GIRL Lip Stylo is a crayonlike lipstick that features a precision tip for application and a twist-up mechanism that eliminates the need for a sharpener.
The lipstick, which is formulated without parabens or sulfates, comes in 20 shades that range from a warm beige (Believer) to a cool berry (Warrior). With the help of the product’s tip, creating a sharp, precise outline of the lips is a breeze; the need for a lip pencil is eliminated.
The formula itself is very smooth and silky, which allows the lipstick to glide on effortlessly. Once on the lips, the lipstick feels lightweight and has a lustrous finish that makes lips appear more youthful.
Fab or flub?
Fab! Worth every penny of its slightly steep price tag, the Hourglass GIRL Lip Stylo offers beauty-product lovers a daily dose of girl power in the form of a bold lip.
The lipstick’s tip makes application easy and precise (even for those who lack basic makeup skills).
The product’s formula, which is made from a long list of nourishing ingredients, is extremely moisturizing and creates soft, beautiful lips, and the color last well throughout the day.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, these luxurious lipsticks are a great way to spoil yourself or show some love to an inspirational woman in your life.
