Hit the jackpot with these free parking-game apps

The following selection of apps features lots of games that simulate parking in a variety of challenging situations, and two apps to help you find actual parking spaces in major cities.
Apple apps
BestParking: Find the Best Daily & Monthly Parking (Free)* When needed, this app will help you actually find the cheapest parking space in 105 cities in North America. (Mobilewalla score: 97/100)
Jeep Drive Traffic Parking Simulator Car Driving (Free) This game puts you in the driver’s seat of a Jeep and challenges you to negotiate parking, traffic, tracks and obstacles. (Score: 96/100)
Dr. Parking 4 (Free)* In Dr. Parking 4, the player must park in a variety of situations, and in multiplayer mode, players can compete for parking spots with other vehicles. (Score: 95/100)
Parking Madness (Free)* You’ll have 75 levels of challenges and three different vehicles to operate as you attempt to park in Parking Madness. (Score: 95/100)
Multi Level Car Parking 6 Shopping Mall Garage Lot (Free) This game challenges you to attempt to park multiple vehicles in the worst possible place: a shopping mall. (Score: 87/100)
Android apps
Car Driver 4 (Hard Parking) (Free) Car Driver 4 is a game with 490 levels of nearly impossible parking challenges. Seven car options and seven themes are included. (Mobilewalla score: 96/100)
Valley Parking 3D (Free) In Valley Parking 3D, your challenging missions include parking cars, pickup trucks and huge sedans both in and out of traffic. (Score: 94/100)
Car Driving & Parking School (Free) This app simulates driving school (with an instructor) and learning to drive and park in the city and with friends in the car. (Score: 91/100)
Parkopedia Parking (Free)* Parkopedia Parking is an encyclopedia for real-world drivers looking for parking spots in 75 countries; it’s currently tracking 38 million spaces. (Score: 89/100)
Parking Mania (Free)* Parking Mania includes 175 levels to challenge your parking skills, and multiple vehicle choices, including sports cars and big rigs. (Score: 87/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
Comments