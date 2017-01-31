Options from the ‘Cowboys didn’t make the Super Bowl’ playbook

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl LI already feels like a giant L.
This was supposed to be the year the Dallas Cowboys returned to the Super Bowl for the first time since January of ’96, but Olivia Munn’s boyfriend and his Cheesehead buddies eliminated the Cowboys from these NFL playoffs to end the fun.
It was going to be perfect — the Super Bowl is in Texas for only the fourth time — and the Cowboys were going to be the main attraction, just four hours south of their home.
Instead of America’s Team playing the New England Patriots in America’s biggest sporting event of the year, however, we are stuck with a plate of Falcons versus Patriots.
Like you, I thought the Falcons moved from Atlanta to Calgary years ago. Or perhaps Winnipeg.
As depressing as it is to ponder Tom Brady winning yet another Super Bowl to go along with his Victoria’s Secret supermodel wife and their flock of perfectly beautiful perfect kids, the most alarming reality is that this is the last football game of the 2016 season.
We must all brace for the harsh truth that, rather watching football on weekends, we may have to spend time with our families.
In light of the Cowboys failing to make the Super Bowl again, I have agreed to pay it forward and give you an assortment of football-related activities to participate in, other than simply going to the most exaggerated sporting event in the world (sorry, WNBA Finals).
Watch a Cowboys’ Super Bowl win on YouTube.
The last time the Super Bowl was in Houston was 2004, and Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were featured then, too.
A good, close game was completely lost because of the halftime “event” that made a little known website called YouTube a thing.
Halftime performers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake were performing when, magically, part of Jackson’s top was removed by Timberlake, revealing her breast to an international audience. The “accident” became the most searched moment on the internet for a long time, and essentially launched YouTube.
YouTube has grown exponentially since that infamous wardrobe malfunction and now features a wide catalog of great sports moments readily available to waste a day.
Among them is an assortment of the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl wins, including the memorable blowout victory against the Buffalo Bills in 1992 that was the start of the Dallas Dynasty in that decade.
Or, you just can watch the Janet/JT wardrobe malfunction again. It really never gets old.
Prepare your 2017 fantasy football lineup.
The 2016 NFL season is over, but now is the time to build your 2017 team. Now is when you separate yourself from your friends and your loser opponents who are taking the fantasy off-season as a time to do things around the house or to broaden their personal horizons by doing other things.
But you’re better than that.
Set up your own draft board right now, because this time you will know to put Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at the top rather than L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley, who last year betrayed hundreds of millions of bitter, angry and resentful fantasy football owners with a dud season. Good people, and even better sports columnists, who made Gurley their top pick and have yet to move on from his wretched, ruinous 2016 campaign where he managed to stay healthy and not gain many yards or score touchdowns.
Get ready for the Underwear Olympics.
Every NFL team but two has moved on from the 2016 season and is focused exclusively on the draft, specifically the “underwear Olympics” — the Scouting Combine. Join them, why don’t you.
The next “event” on the NFL calendar is its annual meat market of incoming young talent, most of whom will be on display Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.
This once-quaint meeting of coaches, scouts and college players has morphed into a giant event where nothing happens, but now it’s televised on the NFL Network, complete with press conferences and analyses of college kids running fast and lifting weights all while wearing compression shirts and shorts.
Yes, fans can actually go and watch the NFL’s next, great player catch passes, run and jump and — best of all — talk to the media.
Bet on everything.
The Super Bowl generates more gambling than any other event of the year, most of it illegally. The Patriots are currently three-point favorites to win, but that’s a boring bet that your puppy could do. As far as gambling, the Super Bowl is heaven for amateur gamblers to hard-core degenerates; one can literally drop a Harriet Tubman on a million scenarios set to the famous prop bets.
For instance, you can bet on how long it will take Luke Bryan to sing the national anthem, which team will win the coin toss or what song halftime performer Lady Gaga sings first. Even the color of liquid that will be poured on the winning coach in the game’s final minute.
Not only can you win some money following these prop bets, but it’s a great way to connect with the kids, too.
Read a book.
OK — this is ridiculous.
Drive to Houston.
If you are just dying to be around the Super Bowl, H-Town is only a four-hour drive from DFW. Traffic in Houston is so bad that it may take another four hours to travel 2.3 miles inside the city limits.
There are plenty of peripheral events at a Super Bowl — like the NFL Fan Experience and more parties than the Academy Awards — to make the trip down there worth it, even if you don’t have ticket. If you do go, you might just spot a celeb or two, like Taylor Swift, 2017 Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga or, even bigger, Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo.
The Super Bowl has become an outrageously expensive ticket — about $1,000 per seat — but attending the game should be on every bucket list of every sports fan.
