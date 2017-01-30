Dagwoods Grinders & Growlers serves its last bite

The restaurant biz is always risky, and it doesn’t get much riskier than opening three restaurants in tough locations in a matter of a few weeks. But that’s what a team of restaurateurs — including David Hollister, the chef behind Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill — did in Fort Worth in late 2015.
And now, it appears, all those restaurants — Dagwoods Grinders & Growlers, Dagwoods Fire Grill and Tap and Common Ground Grill and Tap — are gone.
Our Bud Kennedy tweeted a photo of a “Notice of Change of Locks” sign for non-payment of rent on the Grinders & Growlers door. The closure of this Dagwoods follows by nearly 10 months the closure of Dagwoods Fire Grill and Tap, the Foch Street restaurant that closed in April after being open only five months. FGT representatives said that closure was due to a key investor pulling out of the restaurant.
The last Dagwoods has bitten the dust, ending a series of odd restaurants in bad locations for talented chef David Hollister pic.twitter.com/z6lGmU3vgU— Bud Kennedy (@EatsBeat) January 30, 2017
The fate of Common Ground is a little more murky. According to Yelp!, the TCU-area restaurant has closed, and a phone call to the location resulted in an “unworking number” recording. The restaurant’s website and Facebook page are still live, but the last Facebook post is from Dec. 20, which is also the date of the last post on the official website’s blog.
Despite being kind of hard to find — Grinders & Growlers was in a strip center behind Ridgmar Mall, Common Ground in an apartment building a block south of Berry Street and many more visible restaurants, and FGT, probably the most visible of the three, was in a Foch Street strip space where a Bottlecap Alley location also quickly came and went — all three restaurants earned their share of fans and acclaim.
“In an area already flooded with bars, restaurants and faceless combinations of the two, Dagwoods FGT differentiates itself with distinctly Texas cuisine,” Malcolm Mayhew wrote in his DFW.com review of the restaurant. “Chicken-fried steak topped with bacon gravy, fried quail legs, grits laced with red chiles.” We were also big fans of the Dagwood Burger. Common Ground made DFW.com’s lists of best new restaurants of 2015.
Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill continues to thrive, both as a restaurant and as a concert venue — in Dallas and Key West. And we wouldn’t be surprised to see other Gas Monkeys opening in the future.
