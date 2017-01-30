How Spiral Diner’s pie became the talk of the Sundance film festival

Not only did a North Texas film cause lots of buzz at this year’s just-complete Sundance Film Festival but a North Texas pie -- yes, pie -- is part of that conversation.
The movie in question is the supernatural-themed A Ghost Story, a return-to-indie roots for Dallas director David Lowery, who made last year’s Disney film, Pete’s Dragon. Starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, the shot-in-Irving movie earned stellar reviews at the festival with Indiewire calling it an “inventive supernatural tale” and Slashfilm dubbing it “a challenging wonder...[it’s] certainly isn’t for everybody, but it is audaciously about everybody.”
But it’s a scene where Mara, overwhelmed with grief, eats an entire vegan chocolate cream pie in two takes over five minutes that has caused much of the excitement.
As Vulture noted, “people mostly just want to talk about the pie.”
And that pie is a local pie. If you’re in North Texas, you can buy it yourself as it’s from Fort Worth’s Spiral Diner . After all, the restaurant’s James Johnston, a filmmaker himself, is a producer on A Ghost Story so it makes sense that Spiral would supply the pie. And you can go home and then re-enact the Mara scene which Vulture describes this way:
“American audiences unused to such sustained takes of characters doing very little will find the pie scene to be a make-or-break flash point, though I thought it was oddly suspenseful. Rooney attacks that pie like a cake person, engineering such unusual fork scoops (she stabs the pie at least four times before each bite) that I started to wonder whether the actress had even ever seen a pie before. We all do weird things when dealing with grief, but I was tickled by the fact that Mara's bizarre pie-eating method still managed to leave the crust mostly intact: Even when she's plunging deep into character, Rooney Mara is not going to touch a carb.”
Like ice cream on top of that pie, A Ghost Story got scooped up by A24 for distribution. That company has a major success story with Moonlight right now.
Both Affleck and Mara starred in Lowery’s 2013 film, the low-budget Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. Lowery’s next film is The Old Man and the Gun with Robert Redford and that will be followed by a Peter Pan remake.
No word on a release date for A Ghost Story.
Comments