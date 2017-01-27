New CoverGirl mascara is ‘so lashy’ — or is it?

Worn by Modern Family star Sofia Vergara at this year’s Golden Globes, the new CoverGirl So Lashy! blastPRO Mascara ($11.79, Walgreens) is not just for small screen sirens who star on Emmy-winning television shows.
Instead, the budget-friendly mascara was designed as a solution for anyone who struggles to find a mascara that suits their lash type. The long-lasting mascara, which comes in regular and waterproof formulas, promises to create bold, voluminous lashes that are perfect for award season and beyond.
First impression
Available in five color options (extreme black, intense black, jet black, black and black brown), CoverGirl’s So Lashy! BlastPRO Mascara features a three-in-one brush that is designed to shape, mold and build lashes.
The brush, which features a special ball tip for catching hard-to-reach lashes, is made from rubber and is extremely flexible. While most mascara formulas tend to be either wet or dry, this one seems to fall somewhere in the middle.
Because of the mascara’s unique brush design, it is recommend that users begin applying the mascara with the body of the brush first, then rotate and apply with the ball tip.
When using the mascara for the first time, I found the brush to be slightly challenging to handle, and I was unable to apply the product evenly. After just one application, there didn’t appear to be any immediate difference in the length or thickness of my eyelashes.
Fab or flub?
Flub. Another in a long list of mascaras that promise bold, long eyelashes, CoverGirl’s So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara failed to live up to its own hype.
The mascara’s brush, which turned out to be more gimmicky than innovative, was cumbersome to use and did not distribute the mascara evenly onto my lashes. Due to the brush’s poor design, the mascara clings mostly to the middle section of the brush, which in turn causes clumpy application.
While the product’s packaging states that the mascara is ophthalmologist tested and suitable for contact lens wearers, I found that it made my eyes itch immediately after application. I have worn contacts since high school, and this is the first time I’ve ever tried a mascara that caused any issues with my eyes.
After trying the mascara one more time, it became clear the itching was no fluke, and I had no choice but to chunk it in the trash can.
