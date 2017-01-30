Do the Time Warp again with Fan Expo Dallas’ ‘Rocky Horror’ reunion

One of the ultimate cult movies — the yell-and-throw-things-at-the-screen, dress-up-as-the-characters classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show — will have a reunion of several cast members at Fan Expo Dallas, the big Dallas pop-culture convention scheduled for March 31-April 2 at the Dallas Convention Center.
The 1975 movie started off slowly at the box ofice, but then became a midnight-movie staple for decades of audience participation. Five cast members from the time-warped musical — about a young, seemingly innocent couple who stumble into the lair of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (the Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania) and the events that transpire afterward — are scheduled to appear at the con.
Among them are Frank-N-Furter himself, Tim Curry; Barry Bostwick, who played nerdy hero Brad; and Dallas’ own Meat Loaf, who appeared in a small role as motorcycle-riding, chaos-causing Eddie a couple of years before the monster success of Bat Out of Hell would make Meat Loaf a household name. (Unfortunately, Susan Sarandon, who had something of a breakthrough role as Brad’s fiancée Janet, isn’t on the schedule.)
Patricia Quinn, who played Magenta (billed as “Magenta — a Domestic”) and Nell Campbell (“Columbia — a Groupie”) are also scheduled to appear. Richard O’Brien, who wrote the original stage musical and appeared as Riff Raff, and Peter Hinwood, who played muscle-bound “creation” Rocky, are not scheduled to appear.
Dallas Fan Expo boasts that this is the first-ever convention for the Rocky Horror quintet. Screenings of the movie are planned, as are panel discussions and, of course, autograph and photo opps for convention-goers (no doubt the movie will lead to an increase in Rocky Horror-inspired cosplay entries).
The Dallas con has been growing through the years, moving from the Irving Convention Center to the enormous Dallas Convention Center (officially the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center) a few years ago. And it continues to draw big names, such as:
▪ Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics legend, a previous attendee who is scheduled to make his last Dallas appearance at this year’s con.
▪ Adam West and Burt Ward, the Batman and Robin of 1960s Batman TV show fame, also billed as making their last Dallas appearance.
▪ Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Jeffery Dean Morgan.
▪ Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, on Fox’s Gotham.
▪ Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries.
▪ John Barrowman, of Arrow, Torchwood and Doctor Who fame.
It’s still early in the guest-announcent phase of Fan Expo, and many more guests will be announced before the con starts in March. Con hours are 4-9 p.m. March 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2. Advance single-day passes are $25, $50 and $40, respectively. A three-day pass is $89. Pass prices increase on the days of the con. For information, visit http://fanexpodallas.com.
