Your things-to-do list for Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Drumline Live
1 For anyone who loved the hit film Drumline, Performing Arts Fort Worth’s BNSF Popular Entertainment Series is featuring one night of a stage show made by the same team. Expect the the same kind of heart-pounding performances in the tradition of the great HBCU (Historically Black College and University) marching bands. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bass Hall. $33-$66. 817-212-4280; basshall.com.
‘Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond’
2 This weekend’s Fort Worth Symphony concerts feature sounds we don’t often hear from the orchestra: R&B music by Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and others. The guest star is singer and songwriter Ellis Hall, a Charles protege whose many career highlights include playing Helen Keller’s funeral and performing as lead vocalist of the California Raisins. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall $33-$88. 817-665-6000; fwsymphony.org.
ZestFest
3 At this annual festival devoted to all things spicy, food professionals may enter their wares in the Fiery Food Challenge, and daredevil civilians can compete in the WingStop Atomic Wings eating contest. Normal folks can taste their way through a big hall full of hot food and drink, plus watch cooking demos by chefs including Jon Bonnell and Eddie Deen. Friday-Sunday at Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. $12-$15, $1 less in advance online. www.zestfest.net.
Chinese New Year at Crow Collection
4 We’re not quite done with the holiday season. One of the best ways to celebrate Chinese New Year is at the Crow Collection of Asian Art. Bid farewell to the Year of the Monkey and welcome the Year of the Rooster with dragon and lion dances, kung fu and calligraphy demonstrations, musical performances, food trucks and more. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2010 Flora St., Dallas. Free. crowcollection.org
Jason Alexander
5 Yes, the Seinfeld alum is master of many domains, including the Broadway musical stage. He’ll join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra all weekend for a program of showtunes (he won a musical Tony in his pre-Seinfeld days, after all) and comic bits that involve the audience. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$126. 214-849-4376; mydso.com.
Denton Black Film Festival
6 In its third year, this event puts the focus on black filmmakers and African-American culture. Highlights include documentaries on two writers, James Baldwin (the acclaimed I Am Not Your Negro, the opening night film) and Maya Angelou (And Still I Rise), plus panel discussions, workshops and music and art showcases. Friday-Sunday at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St., and Silver Cinemas at Golden Triangle Mall. Film blocks $9 each, day passes $18-$48, festival passes $75-$179. dentonbff.com.
‘An American in Paris’
7 This winsome revival of the musical An American in Paris won several Tony Awards in 2015, including for ballet choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s new moves to the classic Ira and George Gershwin score. The national tour stops at Dallas Summer Musicals for a nice long run, with 16 performances Tuesday-Feb. 12 at Fair Park Music Hall, Dallas. $25-$121. www.ticketmaster.com
KNON Blues Festival
8 Other radio stations feel the need to amp it up (big sigh over the former KVIL), but KNON has played nothing but the blues for more than 30 years. And it brings us live blues every year at this little festival, starting 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Poor David’s Pub, 1313 S. Lamar St., Dallas. Headliners include Gregg A. Smith, Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch, KM Williams, the Stratoblasters, Bnois King Blues Band, Fat Daddy, Aaron Burton, Junior Clark, Michael Lee and the Wartime Limousine, Paul Harrington. $20-$25. ticketfly.com.
George Takei
9 Who knew, when we first saw George Takei as Mr. Sulu on Star Trek, what kind of stature the actor would later have as a spokesperson for human rights and LGBTQ issues? The L.A.-born actor is giving a lecture in Dallas about being imprisoned in internment camps in California and Arkansas as a small boy. It’s part of the Uplander Speaker Series by the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance and SMU’s Embrey Human Rights Program. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU, 6405 Boaz Lane, Dallas. $25. eventbrite.com
North Texas Comic Book Show
10 This show is moving to the Embarcadero Building at Fair Park this year for two days of comics geekery and costume play. George Perez (Wonder Woman, The Avengers, Teen Titans) is the biggest name, and he appears Saturday only (check the website for the whole list). That’s the day, too, for the cosplay contest, with cash prizes. The show runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and two-day passes are $15-$45. Ages 11 and younger get in free with an adult. comicbooksdallas.com.
